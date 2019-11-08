Veterans Day specials!

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Veterans Day is Monday , Nov. 11 and here are a list of specials and campaigns in honor of all veterans!
- Rock N’ Wash - 3853 Washington Rd. - all military will receive a FREE SILVER EXPRESS car wash or $10 Full Service
- Genghis Grill - Guests can donate $3 or more to Folds of Honor and show their support for our country’s heroes by signing a symbolic folded flag and pinning it to the wall
- Logan’s Roadhouse - All active duty and retired U.S. military personnel to enjoy a free meal from of the American Roadhouse menu in honor of Veterans Day. This offer is available from 3-6 p.m. at all Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants nationwide on Nov. 11.
- Applebees - All active duty and retired U.S. military personnel receive a free meal
- Chipotle - All active duty and retired U.S. military personnel get a free burrito, bowl, salad, or taco with the purchase of another meal
- Starbucks - FREE cup of coffee for all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel
- Bonefish Grill - FREE appetizer for all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel
- Shane’s Rib Shack- Participating Shane’s Rib Shack locations will honor America’s heroes by giving away a COMPLIMENTARY Shane’s signature Big Dad® Sandwich Combo to each active and retired military personnel from Monday, Nov. 11 through Wednesday, Nov. 13.
- Dunkin’ Donuts- On Monday, November 11, veterans and active duty military are invited to participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide for a FREE donut of their choice, no purchase necessary.
