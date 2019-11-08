Subject wanted: Considered armed and dangerous

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta District Attorney’s Office and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 26-year-old Troy Demarco McGee.
They say he has an active Superior Court bench warrant and has fled during trial. He is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and criminal damage to property in the second degree.
McGee is 168 lbs. and is 5′07″. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
If you have any information about McGee, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1080, the Augusta District Attorney’s Office at (706)-830-9610, or your local law enforcement authority.
