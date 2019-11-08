Presidential candidate forum on environmental justice held in Orangeburge, SC

ORANGEBURG, SC (WFXG) - Two dozen national and local organizations, including the National Black Caucus of State Legislators, have announced the 2019 Presidential Forum on Environmental Justice: “Moving Vulnerable Communities from Surviving to Thriving.”
The forum will take place on Friday, Nov. 8, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at South Carolina State University’s Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium at 300 College St. NE, Orangeburg, South Carolina 29117.
Candidates set to participate include: U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, (D-MA) U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, (D-NJ) former U.S. Rep. John Delaney, former U.S. Rep. Joe Sestak, entrepreneur, Tom Steyer, and author, Marianne Williamson.
The forum is meant to give candidates the opportunity to share policies and visions for the country through an environmental justice lens. It will focus on the voices of marginalized communities and how the presidential candidates plan to manage climate change, environmental pollution and public health risks that affect the communities of color.
Attendees can register for the event here. Questions for candidates can be submitted at ejpresforum.org. For more information, contact Caroline Gasparini at caroline@spitfirestrategies.com or (415) 495-4200 ext. 115.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.