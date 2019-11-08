One Richmond County Elementary School celebrates Veterans Day early

AUGUSTA (WFXG) -Lake Forest Hills Elementary School held its Veterans Day parade Friday morning to honor those who’ve served our nation.
The kids won’t have classes on Monday, so this was a special way for the community to remember the selfless service of their local veterans.
On Friday, students got to march in the parade. Some students brought a veteran to march with them. Others who couldn’t have the veterans attend, joined the march as well, by holding up pictures of their relatives who served. The ceremony allowed the children to learn what their heroes fought for and are continuing to fight for every day. It also included a moment of silence and the playing of “Taps.”
For more on this ceremony, check out our Facebook Live.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.