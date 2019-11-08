Local restaurant spreads joy in unique way

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - One Moe’s Southwest Grill employee in Evans wanted to spread joy in an unique way. About three years ago, Jade Putnam, painted rocks with Augusta Rocks. Augusta Rocks is an initiative started by a local artist where people paint rocks and hide them. This concept led to the creation of fairy doors. A fairy door is an area where you can leave or pick up a painted rock or trade one.
Putnam decided to create a fairy door at her job but instead of only having rocks they have children’s toys too. She says, “It’s just makes me so happy, because i’ll be standing behind the line, making food and a family will come by ah look at that and it just makes me feel so nice.”
Jade says she besides joy she wants people to embrace their creative side.
