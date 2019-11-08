King of the Cage comes back to CSRA

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - We are fast approaching fight night in the CSRA. That’s right, King of The Cage is back in town Friday, Nov. 8.
The athletes met tonight for their official weigh in, and the James Brown Arena will be filled with people for Rumble on the River III. The MMA fight was hosted at SRP Park back in May, and was rained out and rescheduled, but it still drew a large crowd with four featured local fighters.
Fighting fans can expect to see one of those local fighters Friday night, as well as a title fight and three female fights.
“It’s going to be 12 very high action packed fights tonight. It’s going to be a lot of energy. These fighters have been training for three months for this fight, and they are ready to fight tomorrow night,” said President of RB3 Production Robbie Bell.
The doors open Friday at the James Brown Arena at 6:30 p.m. and fights start at 7:30 p.m. There are still tickets available at the box office and online.
