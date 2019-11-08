Colder Air Arrives Tonight

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Clouds will break up throughout the morning and afternoon bringing more sunshine to the CSRA. Temperatures will be steady in the upper-50s to 60 degrees during much of the day before tumbling to the 40s this evening. It will certainly feel much cooler today with a northeast breeze, but the real cold arrives tonight. Temperatures will bottom out near and below freezing under a clear sky. Break out the heavy-duty jackets and sweatshirts for tomorrow morning. Freeze Warnings and Watches are posted across the CSRA until early Saturday. Daytime highs will feel more like winter Saturday in the upper-50s, with lows once again near freezing. Sunday will start off frosty and warm back to near normal in the mid and upper 60s. There will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy.