18-year-old arrested and charged with rape at address on Paine College campus

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - According to a Richmond County affidavit, an 18-year-old male was arrested and charged with rape.
Fredrick Williams II, was arrested and charged with rape - felony and is currently being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
Officials say, the incident occurred on Nov. 1 around 12:30 p.m. at 1235 15 St. in Augusta.
The listed address in the affidavit is on the campus of Paine College.
FOX 54 reached out to the college for a statement and has not received a comment.
