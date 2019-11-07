18-year-old arrested and charged with rape at address on Paine College campus

18-year-old arrested and charged with rape at address on Paine College campus
Fredrick Williams (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Mikaela Thomas | November 7, 2019 at 12:29 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 12:30 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - According to a Richmond County affidavit, an 18-year-old male was arrested and charged with rape.

Fredrick Williams II, was arrested and charged with rape - felony and is currently being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Officials say, the incident occurred on Nov. 1 around 12:30 p.m. at 1235 15 St. in Augusta.

The listed address in the affidavit is on the campus of Paine College.

FOX 54 reached out to the college for a statement and has not received a comment.

Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.