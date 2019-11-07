UPDATE: Richmond County kidnapping suspect found

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office issued a ‘Be On the Lookout’ for a man driving a white Nissan Altima with the following tag: RAT8980.
The woman who may have been kidnapped is described as a white female with brown hair between the age of 25 and 27. She is about 5'6" and is wearing a t-shirt and jeans.
Burke County Sheriff’s Office has located the vehicle and deputies are detaining the suspect now from a gas station in Burke County. Richmond County is on their way to meet the deputies at the scene. They also located a female and a little boy who are both safe.
The driver has been taken into custody.
