Tracking Showers Tonight - Much Colder Air On the Way

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Clouds will increase today with temperatures in the mid-70s. Showers will not move into the CSRA until late this evening, with better coverage after 10PM. Steadier showers will continue overnight to about 4AM. Severe weather is not expected. By tomorrow morning, showers will have moved out of the CSRA and cloud cover will decrease before the afternoon. Temperatures will gradually cool throughout the day Friday, with the high temperature occurring in the morning. It will be in the 50s with more sunshine through much of the second half of the day. Temperatures will drop to and below freezing Friday night under a mostly clear sky. Frost and freeze advisories are possible Saturday and Sunday mornings. There will be plenty of sunshine this weekend. Sweaters and jackets are required Saturday with temperatures feeling much more like winter in the upper-50s. Daytime highs will moderate some to close out the weekend and start the next workweek before a second wave of cold invades the southeast Tuesday.