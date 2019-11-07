Thanksgiving Dinner comes early for local personal care home residents

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Stomachs and hearts were full at Julian Smith Casino Thursday, Nov. 7, for Haven Of Hope Services’ 13th annual Thanksgiving Dinner.
The assisted living facility teamed up with churches and other organizations around the area to spread a little holiday joy. The free event was put on for folks who live in various personal care homes around the CSRA.
It is meant to give them the opportunity to enjoy a hearty holiday meal, music and mingle among their family and friends.
“They come here with anticipation and I don’t think they’re disappointed and they look forward to the next time and again, like I said, they make friends and sometimes they make long-term friends just coming here and meeting new folk," said Haven Of Hope Services CEO and President Andrea Grier.
Organizers said the event gets bigger each year and volunteers cook all the dishes themselves.
