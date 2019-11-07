Starbucks’ holiday cups are back, here’s how you can get a FREE one

(WFXG) - They’re back! Starbucks’ famous holiday cups are back and today, Nov. 7 you can get a free reusable cup.
Until supplies run out, customers can purchase a signature Starbucks’ holiday drink and receive a free cup.
This year, Starbucks’ holiday signature drinks include, Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte. All signature drinks are available hot, iced, or as a frappuccino. However, only hot beverages come in the red cups.
According to Starbucks there are four different designs available this year, the official names of the cups are - Polka Dots, Merry Dance, Merry Stripes and Candy Cane Stripes.
