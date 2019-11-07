Robinson Ave. closures at Gordon Hwy. starting Friday

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) - Robinson Ave./State Route 223 lane closures will begin Friday, Nov. 8, due to roadway sawing for storm drain installs.
This will affect traffic from the Columbia County line back toward the Gordon Hwy./US 78 intersection. The closures will be on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contractors will pick back up on Monday, Nov. 11, through Friday, Nov. 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
The drainage work is part of the ongoing Gordon Hwy. widening project that will widen the road to four lanes from SR 223/East Robinson Ave. and 19th St. intersection to a proposed signalized intersection with the new Fort Gordon Gate 6 roadway.
The project is set to be completed on March 31, 2021.
