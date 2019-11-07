Man wanted for multiple counts of card fraud

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A man is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for multiple counts of financial transaction card fraud.
The Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for 29-year-old Ernest Ray Johnson. He is said to be 280 lbs. and 6′2″.
The transactions occurred at different locations between July 19 and Aug. 01. Johnson’s last known address is in Millen, but he is known to frequent Augusta. He currently has warrants on file.
If you have any information, contact Inv. Michael Hucko at (706)-821-1088 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1080.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.