Governor Brian Kemp visits the Georgia Cyber Center

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Many local community leaders across the CSRA joined Governor Brian Kemp at the Georgia Cyber Center Wednesday.
Site Selection, a magazine with its finger on the pulse of growing businesses across the United States, and according to them the state of Georgia has a lot to be proud of.
Governor Brian Kemp announced today that Site Selection named Georgia the number one state for business for the seventh year in a row.
“That’s significant for our state to continue to keep our economy diversified and give Georgians no matter what their zip code is opportunities where they grew up. That’s what excites me the most,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.
Georgia was recognized for its business climate, accessibility to resources, and the success of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport. Governor Kemp says it’s not only about the ranking, but also the numbers that prove it.
“The creation of nearly 29,000 new jobs, that’s 7.4 billion with a 'b' in investments through the location of 332 projects,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.
Augusta university president Dr. Brooks Keel was one of the many community leaders in attendance today, and he is also proud of this accomplishment.
"This whole cyber center is a part of the main purposes beyond the main protection for cyber, for our citizens and for our country. It’s an economic development. We want to bring companies and businesses here to Augusta it’s going to help the cyber command,” said Augusta University President Dr. Brooks Keel.
