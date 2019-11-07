A cold front is on its way to the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -Colder temperatures are expected to move into the CSRA over the weekends and into next week. It’s possible the area will see frost and feel fringed temperatures by Friday night.
Emergency officials say the incoming cold is no joke, whether you’re inside, outside or driving, they say there are things you need to be aware of so you stay safe.
You may be tempted to break out the heater but before you do, Captain David Butler with the Columbia County Fire Department says there are a few things to look out for.
“We are approaching the cold weather, the winter months ahead, and people need to be aware of the freezing pipes,” he says. To avoid bursting pipes in freezing temperatures, let your faucet drip.
“Very important during the winter weather is to have working smoke detectors in your home. Be careful with any heating around any combustibles, that means anything that will burn." Captain Butler also says the number one winter-emergency they respond to is heater fires. It’s important to clear surrounding areas before heating up during the cold front.
To find our weekly weather forecast, click here.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.