Aiken County School Board held public forum

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - It’s been two months since the Aiken County School board voted to let superintendent Dr. Sean Alford go.
The school board in turn lost three members. Next month those three spots, districts seven through nine, are up for election.
Wednesday some candidates participated in a public forum to get better acquainted with community members. A room full of parents listened as nine Aiken County School Board candidates shared their visions for the future of Aiken County Schools.
“If elected, I will commit myself to finding tested and true solutions to solve the challenges our system faces,” said Kristen Beard District 8 Candidate.
“I’ll focus on safety, collaboration, valuing our educators, strong foundations in childhood education and continuing to make our children career ready,” said Cameron Nuessle, District 9 Candidate.
The public forum was hosted by the Aiken County Republican Party, and gave a panel the opportunity to bring questions to the candidates. They were asked about school sports, safety, mental health, discipline and how they planned to earn back the trust of the counties citizens.
“Accountability is very important,” said District 8 Candidate Timothy Govenettio.
“The past is in the past. Things have happened and I think it’s time for us to look forward, and that’s the best answer for our children,” said Pamela Diaz District 9 Candidate.
The candidates had differing views on what the most important issue to tackle is, but two viewpoints rose above all.
“What I have first and foremost in mind is the children and what children need,” said Pamela Diaz District 9 Candidate.
“Support the teachers, support the administrators and be open to the public,” said Bruce Wheelon District 8 Candidate.
All of the candidates want the same thing for the district, and that is to provide an excellent education for the students.
“To help the students, and to bring Aiken county back to the school system it used to be years ago” said Bruce Wheelon District 8 Candidate.
Voters in district’s seven through nine will have the chance to vote on their preferred candidate on December 10th.
