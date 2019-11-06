Pills found in Augusta Jimmy John’s tea

Just before 10 p.m. on Halloween, deputies responded to the Jimmy John’s on Agerton Lane for reports of a suspicious substance found in the tea pitcher. The store manager told deputies that a couple came into the store shortly before and told her there was something in their sweet tea. The couple reportedly complained of stomach pains and said they would be going to the emergency room. The manager told deputies she’d found what she believed to be pills in the bottom of the pitcher.