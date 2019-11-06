Picture-Perfect Fall Day

Tomorrow will begin with sunshine and clouds will filter into the region ahead of an approaching cold front. High temperatures will be seasonable in the low and mid-70s. By the late evening, showers will spread into the CSRA and continue overnight. Most shower activity will taper by the early morning hours of Friday and dry conditions will settle in behind the cold front. This frontal passage will bring with it a drastic change in temperatures. In fact, on Friday our daytime high temperature will be felt at the beginning of the day, with temperatures dropping and cooling throughout the afternoon. It will feel much more like winter Friday through Sunday, with highs in the 50s and overnight lows at and below the freezing mark.