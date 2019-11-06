Mayor Carswell wins re-election in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, GA (WFXG) - Mayor Gregory Carswell was re-elected for a second term for the city of Waynesboro. He received 61% of the vote beating out Former Vice Mayor Brenda Lewis.
Mayor Greg Carswell was a happy man Tuesday, Nov. 5. Thankful that voters showed up to the polls and put their trust in his leadership. As he looks to the future, the push for economic growth and job opportunities carry on.
“What we are doing is reaching out to companies who want to live here, who want to build here. We are talking to them letting them come and look at the different places. Also, saying hey come here and see for yourself, see what we have to offer," said Mayor Carswell.
Crime among the youth also a concern for the mayor after deadly shootings in the City this year. He pushed for a curfew for teens and is now looking to bring entertainment to the area as a tool to keep them out of trouble.
Mayor Carswell said, “We are going to keep them busy. How our parents use to do. Have them out all day running around and when they get home they fall out sleep and tired. That’s what we are going to have to do all throughout Waynesboro.”
FOX 54 asked the mayor why he thinks he was re-elected. His response was, “They have seen the progress. They have seen us working hard. They’ve seen that is not about me, but its about us. Us working together as a community and making sure we do what’s best for the community."
