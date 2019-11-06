Man wanted for questioning for forgery at SRP Federal Credit Union

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for questioning for a forgery of the fourth degree incident at SRP Federal Credit Union on Tobacco Rd. in June 2018.
The Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for 24-year-old Malik Rashad Freeman. If you know of his whereabouts, contact Sgt. Steve Fanning or Inv. Kevin Link of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Unit at (706)-821-1695 or (706)-821-1020.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.