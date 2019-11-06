It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Fall

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Fall is finally making its presence known around the CSRA. We began this season with temperatures well above average and with very little rainfall. Drought conditions settled in rapidly, and unfortunately, that can dull those vibrant colors we look forward to each year.
The combination of temperature and rain plays a big role in the vibrancy of fall foliage, the changing colors of the leaves, and when we’ll likely see peak color. The peak of the fall foliage season is normally in the last week of October for our area, but the weather has kept the change running behind schedule.
Ken Masten, a leaf expert and district manager for the Georgia Forestry Commission, says we may not see such a colorful season.
He says, “We’ve certainly had no shortage of sunny days, but we’re missing cooler nights. The trees are also missing that moisture source they need.”
Weather, before and during the time when chlorophyll in leaves decreases, affects when leaves change color. The shorter amount of daylight is the primary trigger for color change. Longer, colder nights are important for the slower productions of chlorophyll, which in turn allows the warmer pigments of the leaves to become dominant. A shortage of rain can leave trees drought-stressed, causing leaves to dry up and fall off before the reduction of chlorophyll.
So, leaf peepers get your cameras ready. Now that our nights are starting to cool and more rain has improved drought conditions, leaves are beginning to show off their red and yellow tones.
However, weather has already done some damage, and the warm tones of fall will likely only stay for a short while. Some trees may miss out entirely, dropping their leaves before winter without much color at all.
