Gold Cross EMS invests in the safety of the CSRA

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG)- In an emergency situation, every minute matters. That’s why Gold Cross EMS of Columbia County recently invested over $3 million into new equipment. They are more prepared than ever when it comes to emergency response.
The money has gone toward new vehicles and upgraded AED’s, along with ten new ventilators and 44 ZOLL X Series Defibrillators. The ZOLL X Series is about half the size and half the weight of competitive full-featured monitor-defibrillators, but a lot more powerful thanks to its advanced capabilities.
Since they’re compatible with equipment other first responders use, they’ll save time in the field. Gold Cross EMS Chief Operating Officer, Steven Vincent says, “Anything we can do to reduce that delay in care, we’re going to do."
This new equipment works on wifi, which allows immediate transmission of information to the hospital. It also stores feedback, so they can look back on how crew members performed and see how they can improve.
Vincent also says in the future, they’re going to have access to telemedicine, which allows the hospital to see the patient face to face remotely.
