Experience Augusta event to discuss state of Augusta’s tourism industry

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta Sports Council, Film Augusta and the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau will discuss the state of the city’s tourism industry. The three groups will discuss how the industry has grown in the last year and give the community a glimpse of what they expect to happen next year.
Bennish Brown, the Augusta Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, says the tourism industry bolster’s the city’s economic impact. He says,"Tourism is also a part of the engine that keeps this area very strong. Tourism employs people. It employs our neighbors. Tourism also supports businesses, small and large businesses." Brown says it brings nearly five thousand jobs to the city.
Looking ahead, Brown says film will play a larger role. He says they’ll recruit more films and entertainment projects to the area. Brown says this year four major films have shot scenes here.
