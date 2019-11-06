Augusta-Richmond County Commission debates big county topics

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Richmond County commissioners discussed items on a jam packed agenda during an over four hour meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 5. During that time, things got heated, and most notably, proposed sculptures, the old jail and downtown parking changes were debated.
One hot topic was the proposed sculptures that are supposed to serve as a gateway to the city. This artwork would go at the intersection of Riverwatch Pkwy. and the I-20 ramp and on Sandbar Ferry Rd. Mayor Pro Tem Sean Frantom brought the topic up for discussion after the statue designs were scrutinized by both community members and commissioners.
There is a $1,000,000 budget set aside for the sculptures. Commissioner Frantom said he polled his constituents and feels they deserve the chance to weigh in on the design, even if it means sacrificing $6,000 from the city. The Sandbar Ferry community moved to hold open discussions about the design, and he wants the same for his constituents. He said, “I believe that the Riverwatch Pkwy. area deserves the same courtesy to hear from constituents before we put a sculpture that, in my opinion, does not represent the city in a way where that major corridor is known around the world.”
Mayor Hardie Davis also had strong feelings about art in Augusta. He proposed the idea of an additional sculpture that would also tie into the city’s association to The Masters Tournament. He said he would like to see a sculpture of Tiger Woods during his comeback moment, when he won the 2019 tournament on the 18th hole.
Another item on the agenda where some commissioners wanted to make a pivot was the old jail property at 401 Walton Way. In the past, commissioners have voted to demolish the old jail, but some made a plea to preserve it after several production companies used it for film making. In fact, according to the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, three movies have used the site to film in 2019 alone.
Commissioner John Clarke rallied to keep the building as a revenue generating movie set. He said production companies love to rent the site, because it is versatile and can be used as a set for a jail, courthouse or even hospital. Commissioner Clarke said, “I’d just like to stop this procurement process and let’s weigh in on this location being a source of revenue, world wide attention, and a destination possibly for the movie industry.” The CVB said production companies have been charged $815 a day to rent out the property. Clarke added that the rent is only part of the revenue the city sees from movies filming in the old jail, as they become customers at local businesses as well. Clarke’s challenge of the demolition led to a close vote, but the commission is moving forward with the destruction plans after a 6-4 vote.
The future of downtown parking continues to be up in the air, although commissioners are moving forward with parking consultants SP Plus. Instead of approving the companies plan for Broad Street, as was on the agenda, commissioners voted 7-2 to have SP Plus put together a formal contract for them to review at the full commission meeting on Nov. 19. This came after concerns about the cost of putting the parking meters in place was brought up.
SP Plus quoted the start up cost as $575,000, but the company said the meters would pay for themselves over the course of five years, as long as at least 35% of the parking spots on Broad Street were being used. If the commission moves forward with the contract that is presented to them, SP Plus said it will take 9-13 weeks for the parking system to be implemented.
