Augusta-Richmond County Commission debates big county topics

Commissioner John Clarke rallied to keep the building as a revenue generating movie set. He said production companies love to rent the site, because it is versatile and can be used as a set for a jail, courthouse or even hospital. Commissioner Clarke said, “I’d just like to stop this procurement process and let’s weigh in on this location being a source of revenue, world wide attention, and a destination possibly for the movie industry.” The CVB said production companies have been charged $815 a day to rent out the property. Clarke added that the rent is only part of the revenue the city sees from movies filming in the old jail, as they become customers at local businesses as well. Clarke’s challenge of the demolition led to a close vote, but the commission is moving forward with the destruction plans after a 6-4 vote.