Waynesboro mayoral candidates share ideas

WAYNESBORO, GA (WFXG) - The mayoral contest in Waynesboro is one of the most anticipated election races for Tuesday, Nov. 5. Mayor Greg Carswell is running for re-election against former Vice Mayor Brenda Lewis. FOX 54 spoke with both candidates Monday, Nov. 4, to see what their most important components are for this election.
We asked both candidates what they believe are the biggest issues in Waynesboro. Mayor Carswell tells us economic growth and lowering crime among the youth.
“Job growth, definitely that. I wanna make sure we have jobs for our community. People to be able to work and also and create entertainment. Something for you to do. We start at Mayor youth Council, but that’s on that end. I need something else is going to keep them occupied,” said Mayor Carswell.
Brenda Lewis says lack of housing and public transportation are the biggest issues. 'When you have a shortage of housing you’re losing your population, so, you want your population to grow. So if you want your population to grow, you got to have housing to make sure. And when it comes to transportation which is important. A lot of people here who don’t have transportation to just get around town," she said.
Lewis tells FOX 54 she would like to silence the idea of outsourcing the Waynesboro Police Department to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Back in 2017 Mayor Carswell drafted a contract to outsource, but it didn’t pass. Lewis says the City pays around $57 a day to keep inmates in the county jail and she would like to save that money.
“A way to save money there is to run a full force department. That’s from booking a resting and bonding out,” said Lewis.
Mayor Carswell says outsourcing the police department is off the table in his book. “They’re definitely not going anywhere. We appreciate them. And I’ve told people many and many of times they will be here long after I’m dead and gone, we are going to have the Waynesboro Police Deptartment.”
As many residents prepare to head to the polls, we asked Lewis and Carswell what sets them apart.
“No matter what we are going through we still have to make sure we uphold the duties of this office and we’ve been doing it. I make sure that no matter what comes up that we still stay focus and we keep our eyes on the prize and the goal we’re trying to achieve,” said Mayor Carswell.
“I fight hard for the people and and what they want and I’ve seen the struggle and I know where we are now. I know how far we’ve come and I also know how far we have to go,” said Lewis.
Polls open up at 7 a.m. Nov. 5. FOX 54 will keep you updated on election coverage.
