Two wanted for questioning in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people wanted for questioning only for a theft by receiving stolen property incident.
The incident took place on Oct. 19 at the Ford Dealership on Wrightsboro Rd. The Sheriff’s Office is looking for 22-year-old Destiny Dawn Story and 27-year-old Marcus Lavar Smith.
If you have any information, contact Inv. Walter McNeil or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1080.
