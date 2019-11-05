Tuesday is local election day and one South Carolina hot spot is ready to vote

BARNWELL, SC. (WFXG) -Barnwell, South Carolina is a relatively small place- but that doesn’t stop its voters’ big hopes for the town.
The town has three mayoral candidates on the ballot and seven city council spots. Some voters are energized, while others are reluctant, worried their vote doesn’t count.
The Director of Voter Registration and Elections in Barnwell County, Naomi Defrenn, says in a town with a population under 5,000, every vote can make a significant difference. “If you’re not happy with the way things are going then please get out and vote and exercise your right to vote because it’s important,” she says.
“Sometimes change can be good,” DeFrenn says, “Vote and make some change because some really good people do step up most of the time to run for office." Whether it’s your first time casting a ballot, or you’re a seasoned voter- residents say “get out there and vote.”
Another contested race in Barnwell County was in the town of Elko, but now there is only one candidate after Cliff Brown withdrew Monday morning.
Barnwell County polls are open November 5, 2019, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can find South Carolina’s polling locations and other information here.
