State of South Carolina sues over Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam plan

COLUMBIA, SC (WFXG) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Tuesday, Nov. 5 that his office is filing a lawsuit against the United States Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) to prevent the destruction of the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam and replacing it with another structure resulting in the lowering of the water by more than five feet. He says this was done on behalf of the State of South Carolina, its Department of Health and Environmental Control and its Savannah River Maritime Commission.