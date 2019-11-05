State of South Carolina sues over Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam plan

COLUMBIA, SC (WFXG) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Tuesday, Nov. 5 that his office is filing a lawsuit against the United States Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) to prevent the destruction of the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam and replacing it with another structure resulting in the lowering of the water by more than five feet. He says this was done on behalf of the State of South Carolina, its Department of Health and Environmental Control and its Savannah River Maritime Commission.
Attorney General Wilson said, “The Savannah River is a lifeline to many families and businesses. The action filed in Federal District Court today seeks to protect the rule of law and the integrity of South Carolina’s environment and permitting process from the capricious decision of an overzealous federal agency that ignores the State and harms its citizens.”
The Corps is said to have ignored Federal and State law and input from U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, Congressman Joe Wilson, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Attorney General Alan Wilson, State Senator Tom Young, State Representative Bill Hixon, and other local elected officials who spoke of doubts and concerns about the proposed project.
The Corps received multiple public comments on the plan and about 98% of those comments were in opposition of the project.
