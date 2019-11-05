Richmond County man wanted for questioning in theft and forgery incident

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - One man is wanted for questioning by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in regards to the theft and forgery of a refund check.
The check was stolen from a residence on Glenwood Dr. in Augusta in Sept. The Sheriff’s Office is looking for 40-year-old Raymond Mark Dillman, Jr.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Dillman, contact Sgt. Steve Fanning with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Unit at (706)-821-1695 or (706)-821-1020.
