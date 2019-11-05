Positions open at Augusta Fire Department

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - If you’re looking for a local job and aren’t afraid of a little heat, the Augusta Fire Department might be the place for you. They’re hiring, and the Fire Chief says there will continue being open positions for the foreseeable future.
“It’s a job with a lot of good benefits,” said Augusta Fire Chief Christopher James.
They’re benefits that have continuously drawn in new recruits.
“I found out it’s very good place to work, benefit and schedule wise, and there was an opening so I jumped on it,” said 2019 recruit Ross Scott.
“It’s a great career to have to build up and be able to climb the ranks,” 2019 recruit Stephanie Soto said.
In addition to insurance options, a retirement plan and paid vacation time, members of the Augusta Fire Department are also given paid training for Fire and EMT school. But, what really drives the desire to be a member of the department is serving the community?
“Knowing that we will help someone on their worst day, and being able to hopefully change that,” said another 2019 recruit, Brett Zimmer.
“When you show up, no matter how bad it is, the hope is that it’ll get better from that point forward,” said Chief James.
As our community continues to grow, Chief James says the department needs to keep up. “Our resources have to grow. Our personnel has to grow, so we can meet the needs of our citizens.” And in turn, continue serving the 400,000 residents of Richmond County every day.
The next class of recruits will join the department next month. If you’re interested in becoming part of the Augusta Fire Department, you can head to augustaga.gov and look under the human resources tab.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.