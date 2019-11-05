AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Today will be partly sunny and seasonable. A spotty shower is possible, but the majority of the area will be dry with a healthy mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Daytime highs will be a touch warmer in the mid-70s. Temperatures will be cool overnight, with lows in the low-50s under a partly cloudy sky. Pleasant and near-average conditions take us to Thursday. A strong cold front will slide through the southeastern region late Thursday, bringing showers mainly overnight and into early Friday morning. Drier and much colder air will settle in behind the front. Daytime temperatures will plummet from the mid-and-upper 70s Thursday, to the upper-50s Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will be cold, at and just below freezing through the weekend. Sunshine kicks off the weekend and continues into the next workweek.