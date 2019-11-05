Columbia County Veterans Day closings

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - All Columbia County offices, with the exception of the Tax Commissioners office (Motor Vehicle and Property Tax) in Evans and Grovetown, will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. The offices will resume normal business operations on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 8 a.m.
Columbia County libraries will also be closed Monday for Veterans Day and Tuesday for Regional Staff Day. They will continue normal business operations on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Book drops will be locked Monday and Tuesday to prevent overfillings. Book drops will open back up on Wednesday.
