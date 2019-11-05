Card fraud suspects at Belair Package Shop

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying two suspects.
The two are wanted for making multiple fraudulent credit card purchases at the Belair Package Shop on Wrightsboro Rd. between Aug. and Sept. They were riding in the vehicle shown below.
If you have any information regarding the suspects, contact Sgt. Steve Fanning with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Unit at (706)-821-1695 or (706)-821-1020.
