Card fraud suspects at Belair Package Shop

Card fraud suspects at Belair Package Shop
Belair Package Shop card fraud suspects (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Ceara Hester | November 4, 2019 at 9:09 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 9:09 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying two suspects.

The two are wanted for making multiple fraudulent credit card purchases at the Belair Package Shop on Wrightsboro Rd. between Aug. and Sept. They were riding in the vehicle shown below.

Belair Package Shop card fraud suspects' vehicle
Belair Package Shop card fraud suspects' vehicle (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information regarding the suspects, contact Sgt. Steve Fanning with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Unit at (706)-821-1695 or (706)-821-1020.

Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.