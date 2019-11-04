5th Street Marina welcomes the community to their Holiday Market

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - With the holidays coming around the corner, 5th Street Marina is inviting the community to go downtown to enjoy the Holiday Market.
The Holiday Market is a family friendly event with food trucks selling hot chocolate and other festive food items.
Those who attend will have the opportunity to buy from many vendors who have holiday items like jewelry and wooden signs. “We started a couple of weeks ago, just to come out and do a free art project with the community. This art project goes toward our veterans at the Blue Goose,” explained Ellie McGuire with the Vintage Initiative Project.
The Holiday Market will be held every Sunday during November and December, beginning at 2:00 p.m. and ending at 4:00 p.m.
