Richmond County School System presents 3rd annual Battle of the Bands

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Hundreds of people crowded Butler High School’s stadium to hear many bands battle it out on Sunday.
“We use this Battle of the Bands to help improve our school systems. The vision of our school system is also to improve our community involvement,” Lynwood Holmes, Fine Arts Program Administrator says.
Some of the bands that were in attendance included Lucy C. Laney High School, Butler High School and even some outside of the peach state. “It meant a lot, because we traveled a long way. So, it’s kind of like a step and stone for what we normally do,” Raney Poole of Marlboro County High School said.
One highlight of the night was the appearance from The Marching 100. “They’re just such a main attraction and we just look forward to other great bands joining us as well,” Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw said.
One community member in the crowd knew that this was an event she was eager for her kids to witness. “This is a part of our culture and we have to go and support. Like, I said, I wanted my kids to be Inspired,” Antoinette Malone said.
Due to the incredible turn out, event coordinators tell FOX 54 that they look forward to planning next year’s Battle of the Bands.
