The 2019 Municipal Elections are Tuesday

The new voting machine will not be used for these elections, voters will use the machines they’re used to instead. However, for future elections- Georgia’s secretary of state says their number one priority is voter confidentiality. “The other system that we’re finishing up all the elections this fall- they had been put in service in 2002," he says. “For 17 years, we’ve been using what’s called the DRE machine, so the new machine will be similar but different.”