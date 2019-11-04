The 2019 Municipal Elections are Tuesday

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) -There are a total of 36 races in the 2019 Municipal Election. Voting for 24 of those on will happen Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Four towns in the CSRA will vote for mayor Tuesday. Those are Waynesboro, Georgia, Barnwell, Blackville, and Elko, South Carolina. There are also a number of city council positions up for grabs.
The new voting machine will not be used for these elections, voters will use the machines they’re used to instead. However, for future elections- Georgia’s secretary of state says their number one priority is voter confidentiality. “The other system that we’re finishing up all the elections this fall- they had been put in service in 2002," he says. “For 17 years, we’ve been using what’s called the DRE machine, so the new machine will be similar but different.”
Voters should bring any valid state or federal government-issued ID.
Types of valid photo ID include:
- A Georgia driver's license, even if expired
- Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency or entity of the U.S.
- Valid U.S. passport
- Valid U.S. military photo ID
- Valid tribal photo ID
You can find our area’s complete list of races and results here.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.