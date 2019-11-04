HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN? Richmond County man missing

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen on Oct. 28 at 12 p.m.
Reports say that 23-year-old Ryan Kitch was last seen when he was dropped off at the Georgia Department of Labor, located at 601 Greene St.
Kitch was last sign wearing a gray sleeveless shirt, blue jeans, and black boots. Kitch wears black framed eyeglasses and was seen carrying a red and black Adidas gym bag.
If you have any information on Kitch, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.