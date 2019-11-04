Frosty Monday Start, Warmer PM

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - After a chilly morning, temperatures will gradually warm to the upper 60s and low 70s today. Cloud cover will increase during the afternoon and tonight will be mostly cloudy. A few sprinkles are possible late overnight, but most will stay dry. It will be cool tomorrow morning heading out the door, but not as chilly as previous mornings. Temperatures will be in the 50s before warming to the mid-70s.