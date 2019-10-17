EPA phasing out refrigerant to protect environment

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG)- By the time next summer rolls around, a new EPA regulation will be in effect that could drive up the cost of keeping your home cool. If your AC unit is more than ten years-old the experts say if it needs repair, now may be the time to replace it.
“No, no I actually didn’t know about it, but I am thankful that I caught it right in time though,” said Augusta homeowner, Wade Holmes.
With his home air conditioning unit failing, Holmes opted to have a new system installed well ahead of the January 1, 2020 EPA deadline, when R-22 will no longer be produced.
“It’s been used for years, but it’s got HCFC’s in it, which are hydrochlorocarbons and the EPA has deemed it hazardous to the environment,” said Joel Ridolfi, a project manager for Bailey’s Comfort Services. “It’s kind of like chlorine, if it escapes into the atmosphere it can damage the ozone.”
Ridolfi said since Holmes’ old unit was more than ten years old, had he kept it running he would have been stuck using the phased out refrigerant that would be hard to come by.
“You can still get it, but it’s all recycled and as the supplies diminish, the cost of it is going through the ceiling, it’s like liquid gold and that’s probably the best reason why not to repair an older system that’s utilized that R-22," said Ridolfi.
If your AC system was built within the last decade Ridolfi says it’s very likely rather than R-22, it relies on a more environmentally friendly refrigerant. If you’re not sure how old your cooling unit is and whether it runs on R-22, just check the side panel and you’ll get your answer.
For Wade Holmes, his answer was investing in a new system to keep his home cool, which he considers a win, win, since at the same time he’s helping preserve the environment.
“Yes, yes, that’s great, that’s great,” said Holmes. “I am more than happy to be able to have the privilege to help the environment out. It’s a great thing, it’s a great thing to do.”
At the same time, the experts say there’s no reason to panic if you have an old unit that’s still running fine. In a worst case scenario you can always fall back on the recycled R-22 refrigerant, it will likely just cost you more as time goes by.
