Canalfest serves as an educational opportunity

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta Canal Authority is recovering after their fourth annual Canalfest.
This weekend’s Canalfest gave people an opportunity to learn more about the Augusta Canal. To teach more about it, they had fly fishing and kayak demos, five dollar boat rides and more. They started off the Saturday event with a 5k walk. After that there was a day full of educational sessions and entertainment.
While there was a lot of fun involved the main goal of the event was education. Julianna Shurtleff, the Augusta Canal development manager, says, “We can show you the great ways you can use the canal to increase your quality of life and then just celebrate with us what a great gem we have here in Augusta.”
The Augusta Canal Authority estimates about three thousand people attended the event. The money generated from the event support the Augusta Canal National Heritage Area’s recreation and education programs.
