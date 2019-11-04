Augusta Medical State Prison murderer receives life in prison

ATLANTA, GA (WFXG) - The Supreme Court of Georgia has released their opinion in the case of Henry v. The State. Frankie Jay Henry III received life in prison Monday, Nov. 4, for the 2011 stabbing death of Augusta Medical State Prison inmate, Antonio Wiley.
Henry, along with Michael Ward and Frederick Dewberry, was indicted in March 2013 for malice murder and felony murder predicated on aggravated assault. Henry was found guilty on both counts after a jury trial in Sept. 2015.
Evidence shows that on Aug. 28, 2011, days after arriving at the medical prison, Wiley was stabbed over 65 times. An inmate testified at trial that the dispute began after members of the Atlanta Mob and the Gangster Disciples targeted Wiley over a cell phone battery. The inmate identified Dewberry and Ward as members of the Gangster Disciples and Henry as a member of the Atlanta Mob.
Members of the gang led Wiley outside into the yard of the prison and around a corner. An inmate known as “Rump” pulled out a shank and began stabbing Wiley before other inmates, including Henry, Dewberry and Ward, joined in. Wiley broke away from the attackers and ran toward the dormitory where he fell in front of the door.
Between 75-100 inmates were in the yard and most were surrounding Wiley. He lay barely breathing as inmates were yelling threats at the few guards on scene. The responding sergeant and nurse made it to Wiley and transported him to the medical facility. The GBI medical examiner testified that the cause of death was exsanguination (severe loss of blood) from no less than 65 stab wounds.
The jury found Henry guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the crime for which he was convicted.
