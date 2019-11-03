SUCCESSTEAM holds a Black Tie Gala at the Aiken Electric Cooperative

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - Many Aiken community members were dressed in their best Saturday at the Inaugural Black Tie Gala.
The event was hosted by a non-profit organization called the SUCCESSTEAM who strives to highlight people who are making a difference within the community. The purpose of Saturday’s Gala was to celebrate community efforts and achievements. “What we wanted to do was create a positive environment for our community members and community leaders. We want supporters to come out and enjoy themselves as we wrap up the year, give out a couple of community awards and create a positive vibe," Tim Behling, founder of SUCCESSTEAM said.
