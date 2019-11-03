Enopion Theatre Company holds their first-ever Autumn Harvest

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Enopion Theatre Company welcomed many community members out to enjoy food, activities and much more at their first-ever Autumn Harvest.
“We got some of our classes because Enopion teaches drama, singing, and stage presence with the biblical envelope. We want to make sure kids know that this is a bible based endeavor” Greg Hatfield said
The theatre is in the process of building a one hundred and fifty seat theatre on Flowings Wells Road that they will soon call home.“ This is what we’re thinking of doing on this property. This is kind of a sacred ground for us. The big part of that is making sure that we have a good public relation kind of effort,” Hatfield said
Twenty-seven vendors showed up to the Autumn Harvest to showcase all of their fun items for shoppers to enjoy. “I just wanted to be out here in this beautiful, wooded land and be a part of this. It’s been a really wonderful festival,” Gloria Gill, owner of Pursenickety Me said.
Enopion Threatre Company tells FOX 54 that they look forward to this new location and all that’s to come.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.