Burger King on Peach Orchard closed due to fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta Fire Department tells FOX 54 that officials are on the scene of a fire at the Burger King on Peach Orchard Road.
According to authorities, a drive through customer noticed the fire and called police around 8:15 p.m. Augusta Fire say there are currently no injuries reported and that the fire is out.
Investigators believe the fire started due to build up in the restaurant’s grease vent.
Authorities say due to the incident the restaurant will be closed for the remainder of the night.
