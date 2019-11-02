Man wanted for kidnapping and aggravated sexual battery

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding 30-year-old Tyraldo Marquette Singleton. He is wanted for kidnapping and aggravated sexual battery.
The alleged incident occurred Friday, Nov. 1, on the 3100 block of Peach Orchard Rd. The Sheriff’s Office says Singleton is currently homeless and has warrants on file.
If you have any information regarding Singleton, contact Inv. Anthony Gregory at (706)-821-1451 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1080.
