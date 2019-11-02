Georgia’s new voting system being previewed at the Columbia County Fair

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The state of Georgia is gearing up for election season, and with that comes new voting machines. Visitors at the Columbia County Fair got a chance to try them out Friday, Nov.1.
The view might look familiar to you; People casting their votes on a touch screen device. But, making selections on a screen is only the first step for Georgia’s new voting machines. “Now it prints it out and scans it so it’s very easy to see that what you voted for is what was cast,” said Georgia voter Michael Parish.
The Secretary of State’s Office spent $107 million to buy the new voting machines for all of Georgia. The devices are meant to increase election security by blending electronic voting with a tangible ballot offering voters the chance to look over their choices before putting in their vote, and giving election officials the chance to properly audit results.
“For the first time in 17 years, we now will be able to do recounts for all those close elections that you’re going to have. We can pull those ballots out, recount it and make sure we got it right on election night,” said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. This gives voters an assurance that they might not have right now. "I realize that we live in polarized times, where half the people are happy, and half the people are sad, but we want 100% of the people to realize that their vote was accurately counted,” Secretary Raffensperger added.
“I think it’s important with the issues that some other states have had with their elections, for our state to be proactive and make the changes so the security is already in place so we don’t have those same problems," said Parish.
Voters seem to be taking to them.
"It’s a quick process. I don’t think it’ll slow things down or have long lines or anything like that,” Parish said.
“It just makes it easier for you when you go in the voting booth, and you won’t be shocked when you get there, you’ll know what you’re looking at. I think it’s great that people will see it beforehand,” said Ralph Newman.
The machines are being tested in six counties across Georgia during municipal elections this month, however, our area won’t be using the new system until they’re rolled out for the entire state to use during the Presidential Primary in March.
