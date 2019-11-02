Georgia’s new voting system being previewed at the Columbia County Fair

“For the first time in 17 years, we now will be able to do recounts for all those close elections that you’re going to have. We can pull those ballots out, recount it and make sure we got it right on election night,” said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. This gives voters an assurance that they might not have right now. "I realize that we live in polarized times, where half the people are happy, and half the people are sad, but we want 100% of the people to realize that their vote was accurately counted,” Secretary Raffensperger added.