2019 Fall Harvest Festival held at Fleming Tennis Center

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The MACH Academy hosted their 2019 Fall Harvest Festival Friday at the Fleming Tennis Center.
The festival was set to go on Thursday, but due to bad weather they made it their mission to reschedule to Friday. The event consisted of many activities including glow in the dark tennis, pickle ball, and participants were even able to show off their dance moves in a dance contest.
“When you have a non-profit organization, you want to create a sense of family within the community. We want to try to keep that going and get people who may not know about us to come and get to know us,“ Katrina Pinkney said.
FOX 54 spoke with one former MACH Academy student who’s been with the program since she was nine-years-old. She tells us that she enjoys mentoring current students and appreciates events like this. “To have somebody that could walk through your shoes, like you said, if she can do it then I can do it to. So, I’m just trying to serve as a motivator and an inspiration you know,“ Elysia Ortiz said.
If you would like to know more information about the MACH Academy, be sure to visit their website.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.