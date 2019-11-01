Thomson’s police chief focuses on transparency, accountability and community policing

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - You don’t have to look far to see how the Thomson Police Department is working to connect with the community of Thomson. From social media to the streets, Thomson’s top cop said communication and code enforcement go hand in hand to help curb crime.
“You cannot talk to your community if they can’t see you,” said Chief Anson Evans.
Scrapping tinted windows on cop cars was one of Chief Evans’ first order of business when he was selected as Thomson’s police chief back in May.
“You can’t hear or see or say anything if you’ve got your windows up riding around all day. So they are required to keep their windows down," explained Chief Anson Evans.
It’s just one way to foster relationships between his officers and residents. The chief is also active on Facebook. He says he’s often the one behind the keyboard posting updates on crimes and community events and using social media as a safe space to gather intel.
“Information allows me to confirm a lot of different things so I can go and solve a crime, solve a murder and solve different things.”
Community policing is his passion. He’s using a new debris ordinance as a tool to weed out blight and crime and hold homeowners accountable.
“You don’t want your kids to be brought into crime-infested areas or try to raise them in these areas, because sooner or later when they grow up they’re going to end up being a product of that environment," Chief Evans said.
Some people who live in McDuffie County say another issue is youth who don’t have respect for adults or rules.
“When I was coming up the whole street raised me. That doesn’t happen anymore.”
Randoy Harvey believes it takes a 'village’ or community effort to bring about considerable change. Both Harvey and the chief believe it starts at the top. The chief said he holds himself accountable and expects the same from his employees and folks in the city.
Chief Evans said he’s hiring and is looking for people from Thomson and the surrounding areas. His goal is to hire 12 officers by next year to get the department fully staffed. Once that happens, each officer will be assigned to certain territories with a responsibility to keep crime down in their zone, he said.
