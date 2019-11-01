Test Georgia’s new voting system at Columbia County Fair

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) - The state of Georgia rolls out a new voting system. The first time Georgia voters will use the technology will be during the March presidential primary. But before then, the Georgia Secretary of State’s office wants you to get familiar with the new system.
The new system combines touch screens and paper ballots. Voters will make their selections on a touch screen. The machine will then print out a paper ballot. Then you put the paper ballot into a locked ballot box. This system will replace the system the state has used since 2002.
You can try out the new technology at the Columbia County fair.
The Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger will be at the fair Friday evening. Raffensperger’s office encourages you to get familiar with the new system so on election day the process is seamless.
Steve Johnston, the fair’s publicity chair says,"Well with anything new, you’ve got to figure out how to use the machines and all that so it’s just an opportunity to help the public get familiar with them."
You can test out the voting machines at the exhibitor hall at the fair.
